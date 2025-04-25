$100 Invested In Moodys 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moodys MCO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.52%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MCO: If an investor had bought $100 of MCO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,065.00 today based on a price of $438.62 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

