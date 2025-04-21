April 21, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.46%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion.

Buying $100 In MLI: If an investor had bought $100 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $562.22 today based on a price of $68.45 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MLIMueller Industries Inc
$68.45-3.52%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.40
Growth
64.06
Quality
74.77
Value
67.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
