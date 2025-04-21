If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.46%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion.

Buying $100 In MLI: If an investor had bought $100 of MLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $562.22 today based on a price of $68.45 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

