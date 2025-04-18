April 18, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Raymond James Finl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Raymond James Finl RJF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.71%. Currently, Raymond James Finl has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion.

Buying $100 In RJF: If an investor had bought $100 of RJF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $321.02 today based on a price of $133.46 for RJF at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
