$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FirstCash Hldgs FCFS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.69%. Currently, FirstCash Hldgs has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion.

Buying $100 In FCFS: If an investor had bought $100 of FCFS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $516.99 today based on a price of $120.76 for FCFS at the time of writing.

FirstCash Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.