April 15, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Insmed Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Insmed INSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.37%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion.

Buying $100 In INSM: If an investor had bought $100 of INSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $367.67 today based on a price of $71.07 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

