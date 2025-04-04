$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Carvana CVNA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.84%. Currently, Carvana has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion.

Buying $100 In CVNA: If an investor had bought $100 of CVNA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $293.96 today based on a price of $155.12 for CVNA at the time of writing.

Carvana's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.