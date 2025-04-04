In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 22.28 7.37 8.45 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 18.75 5.65 5.36 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.90 0.85 1.72 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 10.30 3.93 5.27 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 39.42 3.38 8.48 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 109.81 1.76 2.62 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 136.12 5.25 3.23 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 19.72 3.24 1.85 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 7.91 0.64 1.39 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 324.50 1.93 1.03 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 24.91 0.84 1.12 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.99 0.64 0.79 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 64.48 2.56 2.99 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

At 22.28 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.35x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.37 relative to the industry average by 2.88x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.45 , which is 2.83x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% that is 4.49% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.61x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 3.31%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.