$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ross Stores ROST has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.85%. Currently, Ross Stores has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In ROST: If an investor had bought $1000 of ROST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,305.45 today based on a price of $132.09 for ROST at the time of writing.

Ross Stores's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

