April 1, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In The Hartford Insurance Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.65%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIG: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,869.05 today based on a price of $124.39 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HIG Logo
HIGThe Hartford Insurance Group Inc
$124.390.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum82.53
Growth57.75
Quality78.53
Value76.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved