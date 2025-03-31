March 31, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Liberty Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Liberty Energy LBRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.73%. Currently, Liberty Energy has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In LBRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LBRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,376.52 today based on a price of $15.49 for LBRT at the time of writing.

Liberty Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

