Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Qualcomm Stock In The Last 5 Years

Qualcomm QCOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion.

Buying $100 In QCOM: If an investor had bought $100 of QCOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.24 today based on a price of $152.44 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Qualcomm's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

