March 28, 2025

$1000 Invested In Kinsale Cap Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.76%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,503.88 today based on a price of $487.40 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

