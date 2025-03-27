March 27, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Industrial Techs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Benzinga Insights
Applied Industrial Techs AIT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.42%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,185.27 today based on a price of $232.89 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

