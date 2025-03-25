Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Comfort Systems USA Stock In The Last 15 Years

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.41%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion.

Buying $100 In FIX: If an investor had bought $100 of FIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,974.96 today based on a price of $375.10 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

