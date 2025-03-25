In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.04 49.67 8.53 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 18.14 3.97 1.27 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.92 0.86 0.72 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.61 19.73 3.08 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 170.58 13.20 5.72 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.81 1.27 0.97 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 7.21 0.82 0.57 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 18.73 2.42 0.82 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 18.75 0.78 0.47 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 33.97 5.38 1.7 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 21.47%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 35.04 is 1.03x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 49.67 relative to the industry average by 9.23x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.53 , which is 5.02x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% , which is 50.21% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion , which is 117.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 73.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 21.47%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.