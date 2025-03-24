March 24, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning APA Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

APA APA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.8%. Currently, APA has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion.

Buying $100 In APA: If an investor had bought $100 of APA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $361.81 today based on a price of $20.83 for APA at the time of writing.

APA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APA Logo
APAAPA Corp
$20.831.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum17.09
Growth77.49
Quality-
Value93.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved