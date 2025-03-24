Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Allstate 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.25%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,425.91 today based on a price of $207.50 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

