Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fair Isaac Stock In The Last 15 Years

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 22.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.07%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In FICO: If an investor had bought $1000 of FICO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $71,916.57 today based on a price of $1853.29 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 15 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

