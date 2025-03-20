Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Franco-Nevada 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.99%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In FNV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,061.01 today based on a price of $155.53 for FNV at the time of writing.

