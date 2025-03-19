March 19, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In BlackRock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
BlackRock BLK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.83%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,923.55 today based on a price of $958.40 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

