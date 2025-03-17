$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

VICI Props VICI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.42%. Currently, VICI Props has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion.

Buying $100 In VICI: If an investor had bought $100 of VICI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $282.77 today based on a price of $32.49 for VICI at the time of writing.

VICI Props's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.