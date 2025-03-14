Here's How Much $1000 Invested In FactSet Research Systems 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FactSet Research Systems FDS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.96%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In FDS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FDS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,318.60 today based on a price of $436.85 for FDS at the time of writing.

FactSet Research Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

