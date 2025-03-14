March 14, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Meta Platforms 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.06%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion.

Buying $1000 In META: If an investor had bought $1000 of META stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,509.58 today based on a price of $607.60 for META at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

