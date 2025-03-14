March 14, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.28%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,989.24 today based on a price of $517.32 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

