$1000 Invested In Descartes Systems Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Descartes Systems Group DSGX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.77%. Currently, Descartes Systems Group has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In DSGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of DSGX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,656.21 today based on a price of $99.71 for DSGX at the time of writing.

Descartes Systems Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.