March 12, 2025

$1000 Invested In Descartes Systems Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Descartes Systems Group DSGX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.77%. Currently, Descartes Systems Group has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In DSGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of DSGX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,656.21 today based on a price of $99.71 for DSGX at the time of writing.

Descartes Systems Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

