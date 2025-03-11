If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 19.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.57%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In REGN: If an investor had bought $1000 of REGN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $134,486.89 today based on a price of $718.16 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

