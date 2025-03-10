March 10, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In CBRE Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.11%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,827.76 today based on a price of $125.92 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CBRE Logo
CBRECBRE Group Inc
$125.92-3.48%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum87.92
Growth77.18
Quality57.11
Value5.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved