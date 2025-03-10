March 10, 2025 2:30 PM 1 min read

A Look Into Applied Mat Inc's Price Over Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

In the current session, Applied Mat Inc. AMAT is trading at $150.64, after a 3.24% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 17.77%, and in the past year, by 26.50%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are more likely to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Past Year Chart

Evaluating Applied Mat P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Applied Mat has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 57.06 of the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Guage

In summary, while the price-to-earnings ratio is a valuable tool for investors to evaluate a company's market performance, it should be used with caution. A low P/E ratio can be an indication of undervaluation, but it can also suggest weak growth prospects or financial instability. Moreover, the P/E ratio is just one of many metrics that investors should consider when making investment decisions, and it should be evaluated alongside other financial ratios, industry trends, and qualitative factors. By taking a comprehensive approach to analyzing a company's financial health, investors can make well-informed decisions that are more likely to lead to successful outcomes.

AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$150.64-3.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum21.64
Growth62.01
Quality72.69
Value49.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsBZI-PE

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved