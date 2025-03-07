March 7, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Republic Servs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Republic Servs RSG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.18%. Currently, Republic Servs has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In RSG: If an investor had bought $1000 of RSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,712.05 today based on a price of $234.18 for RSG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

