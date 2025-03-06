March 6, 2025 3:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Williams-Sonoma 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Williams-Sonoma WSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.34%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In WSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,588.75 today based on a price of $187.01 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WSM Logo
WSMWilliams-Sonoma Inc
$183.16-2.38%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved