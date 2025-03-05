$1000 Invested In Jabil 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Jabil JBL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.0%. Currently, Jabil has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In JBL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JBL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,575.10 today based on a price of $143.14 for JBL at the time of writing.

Jabil's Performance Over Last 10 Years

