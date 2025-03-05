March 5, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Union Pacific Stock In The Last 20 Years

Union Pacific UNP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.38%. Currently, Union Pacific has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In UNP: If an investor had bought $1000 of UNP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,724.09 today based on a price of $243.61 for UNP at the time of writing.

Union Pacific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

