March 4, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Sea 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Sea SE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.75%. Currently, Sea has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In SE: If an investor had bought $1000 of SE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,646.08 today based on a price of $133.12 for SE at the time of writing.

Sea's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SE Logo
SESea Ltd
$133.127.79%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved