Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dell Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.53%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion.

Buying $100 In DELL: If an investor had bought $100 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $502.85 today based on a price of $104.74 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.