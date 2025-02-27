February 27, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Marvell Tech MRVL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.7%. Currently, Marvell Tech has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $399.13 today based on a price of $88.20 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Tech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$88.20-7.06%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved