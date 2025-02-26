$100 Invested In XPO 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

XPO XPO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 33.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.1%. Currently, XPO has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion.

Buying $100 In XPO: If an investor had bought $100 of XPO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $25,488.12 today based on a price of $122.35 for XPO at the time of writing.

XPO's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

