February 24, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $674.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $16,118.87 today based on a price of $349.86 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

