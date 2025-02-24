February 24, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.55%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion.

Buying $100 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $100 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $357.45 today based on a price of $187.86 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KRYS Logo
KRYSKrystal Biotech Inc
$187.66-0.11%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved