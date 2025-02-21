If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

East West Bancorp EWBC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.12%. Currently, East West Bancorp has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In EWBC: If an investor had bought $1000 of EWBC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,161.37 today based on a price of $93.89 for EWBC at the time of writing.

East West Bancorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

