$100 Invested In Deere 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.07%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion.

Buying $100 In DE: If an investor had bought $100 of DE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $285.10 today based on a price of $489.98 for DE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

