$100 Invested In Cheniere Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.36%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $436.40 today based on a price of $226.53 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

