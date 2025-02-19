February 19, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GoDaddy GDDY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.44%. Currently, GoDaddy has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion.

Buying $100 In GDDY: If an investor had bought $100 of GDDY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.78 today based on a price of $176.25 for GDDY at the time of writing.

GoDaddy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

