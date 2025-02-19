February 19, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Novo Nordisk 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Novo Nordisk NVO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.35%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVO: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,489.99 today based on a price of $82.87 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$82.920.72%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
66
0100
Financials Analysis
60
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved