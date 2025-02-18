February 18, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Quanta Services 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.8%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In PWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PWR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,186.16 today based on a price of $287.59 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

