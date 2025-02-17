February 17, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Datadog Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Datadog DDOG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.46%. Currently, Datadog has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion.

Buying $100 In DDOG: If an investor had bought $100 of DDOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $284.87 today based on a price of $131.00 for DDOG at the time of writing.

Datadog's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

