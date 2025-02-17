February 17, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research LRCX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.67%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,948.30 today based on a price of $82.90 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

