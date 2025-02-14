February 14, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.1%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,344.55 today based on a price of $211.67 for OSIS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

