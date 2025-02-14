Here's How Much $1000 Invested In FTAI Aviation 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

FTAI Aviation FTAI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.26%. Currently, FTAI Aviation has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In FTAI: If an investor had bought $1000 of FTAI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,248.11 today based on a price of $109.45 for FTAI at the time of writing.

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

