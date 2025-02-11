February 11, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Baker Hughes Stock In The Last 5 Years

Baker Hughes BKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.64%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,143.31 today based on a price of $47.19 for BKR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

