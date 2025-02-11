Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lattice Semiconductor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.84%. Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion.

Buying $100 In LSCC: If an investor had bought $100 of LSCC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,093.78 today based on a price of $63.07 for LSCC at the time of writing.

Lattice Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.